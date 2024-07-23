Jose Mourinho has completed the signing of impressive Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahce

The 27-year-old has been impressive for Spanish side Sevilla scoring a total of 76 goals in 196 matches across five seasons

En-Nesyri will now move to Turkey, where he will join the 'Special One', despite interest from the Italian side AS Roma

Jose Mourinho will welcome the arrival of Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahce ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Moroccan international has moved to the Turkish club from Spanish outfit Sevilla.

The 27-year-old striker had been on the radar of the Italian side AS Roma for some time now, but it is a done deal for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho signs Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of next season. Photo: MI News.

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Italia, En-Nesyri is billed to arrive in Istanbul on Monday for medicals.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added that Fenerbahce will pay over €20million to seal the transfer.

It was gathered that Roma were desperate to land the forward, but the Giallorossi failed to reach an agreement with Sevilla.

The Italian outfit will now pursue their interest in Alexander Sorloth of Villarreal and Jonathan David in the transfer market.

Further reports have shown that Roma were unwilling to rely on Tammy Abraham next season, and they sent Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea amid Napoli interest.

How En-Nesyri made Ronaldo cry at World Cup

In 2022, En-Nesyri ended Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of being a World Cup winner after Portugal's shock 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals in Qatar, Euro Sport reports.

The Moroccan international headed home the winner, leaving Ronaldo in floods of tears as the reality of him never being able to get his hands on the World Cup began to sink in.

