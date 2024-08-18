Ademola Lookman is now on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, who are also making efforts to sign Victor Osimhen

The Ligue 1 outfit have been in the market in search of Kylian Mbappe's replacement as their main man moved to Real Madrid

With Osimhen's situation in the transfer market looking complicated, PSG have now turned their searchlight on Lookman

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in a move for another Nigerian international as they monitor Victor Osimhen.

The Parisians are desperate to fill the void created by Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid, as efforts are being made to bolster the squad.

It was gathered that they have recently been linked with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams and Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG are considering a move for Nigerian international Ademola Lookman. Photo: Visionhaus.

However, it was gathered that the Spaniard and the Georgian were considered unsellable by their respective clubs.

Nigerian outlet Soccernet reports that PSG have now beamed their searchlight on impressive Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

The 26-year-old caught the eye of several top clubs following his performance in the Europa League final when he netted a hat-trick.

It was gathered that PSG have reached out to Lookman's representatives, who have, in turn, detailed that the Nigerian international is interested in moving to France.

The former RB Leipzig and Everton star was impressive for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

He was, however, far from his best as Atalanta lost their UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid in midweek.

