Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku’s future depends on Victor Osimhen leaving Napoli this summer

Osimhen’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is currently on hold after clubs failed to reach an agreement

The Belgian has an agreement with the Italian club but will now have to reconsider his options

Romelu Lukaku will have to reconsider his options this summer. His move to Napoli looks increasingly unlikely as Victor Osimhen’s future remains uncertain.

Napoli have an agreement with Lukaku over a three-year contract to return to Italy, but they need Osimhen to leave for them to raise funds and pay €25 million to Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Napoli depends on Victor Osimhen leaving the club. Photo by Ivan Romano.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have not progressed after they failed to reach an agreement over a fee and players to include.

Legit.ng looks at four other clubs Lukaku can join if Osimhen stays at Napoli.

Clubs Lukaku can join if Osimhen stays at Napoli

1. Fenerbahce

According to Goal, Mourinho claimed he wouldn't sign any of his former players when he joined Fenerbahce, but with recent developments, he could make do with the Belgian in Turkey. The club recently signed Yousef En-Nesyri and have veteran Edin Dzeko.

2. AC Milan

Milan were interested in the Chelsea striker early in the summer, but his mind was made up to reunite with Antonio Conte. The red and black side of Milan have signed Alvaro Morata and are eyeing Borussia Dortmund forward Niklas Fullkrug.

3. Al-Hilal

Saudi champions Al-Hilal were heavily linked with Lukaku last summer and agreed on a deal with Chelsea, but the forward refused to move to the Middle East. They signed Aleksandar Mitrovic instead but could still have the former Manchester United striker for more firepower.

4. Al-Ahli

Multiple reports in Italy suggest Al-Hilal are unlikely to return for Lukaku, but he could still end up in Saudi Arabia. Riyad Mahrez’s Al-Ahli are reported to be interested, with Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino likely to leave the Middle East.

Strikers similar to Osimhen

Legit.ng analysed five strikers similar to Osimhen that Napoli could target to sign to replace the African Footballer of the Year if he leaves the Italian club.

Antonio Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, said the club will need a striker like the Nigerian, who has a similar output and work ethic, to replace him.

