Victor Osimhen could continue at Napoli next season despite his desire to leave the Italian club

Paris Saint-Germain have been in talks with Napoli for the striker, but no agreement reached

Multiple reports in France suggest that the French club have withdrawn from discussions

Victor Osimhen’s move away from Napoli is getting more complicated by the day, and multiple reports in France suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have withdrawn from the discussion.

Osimhen was poised to leave Napoli at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping the club win the Italian Serie A title, their first since the Diego Maradona-inspired title in 1990.

Victor Osimhen watching Napoli's pre-season match against Mantova 1911. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

He instead extended his contract until 2026, with an improved salary, a release clause of £113 million inserted into the deal, and a gentleman's agreement to let him leave in 2024.

The fee has scared interested clubs away and forced Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal to withdraw despite Napoli's willingness to lower it to around £100mil.

PSG withdraws from Osimhen race: reports

According to Le10 Sports, PSG have stopped discussions with the Italian club about signing Osimhen because an agreement could not be reached on a fee or the inclusion of players.

The reports added that the French club's priority now is João Neves as they hope to wrap up the signing of Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese international midfielder.

Foot Mercato added that the Parisians still have strikers Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos on their roster, and unless one of them leaves, they will not be signing the former Lille star.

All these have complicated the deal, and the Super Eagles forward may remain in Naples next season and work under Antonio Conte despite the manager admitting he is powerless to stop him.

This could also affect Chelsea’s business. Napoli have identified Romelu Lukaku as the ideal replacement and would be willing to spend €25mil only if the Nigerian leaves.

