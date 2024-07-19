Victor Osimhen is edging closer to leaving Napoli with Paris Saint-Germain in pole position

The Super Eagles star had waited but appears to be closing in on a long-awaited departure

Napoli's assistant coach says the club will be looking to sign a striker similar to the Nigerian

Victor Osimhen is edging closer to a move away from Napoli, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the driving seat to sign the Super Eagles striker.

Multiple reports in the Italian media claimed there is already an agreement over a five-year contract worth €14 million per season. The deal is now subject to a club-to-club agreement.

Antonio Conte watches on as Victor Osimhen trains for Napoli. Photo by SSC NAPOLI.

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Conte’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, has confirmed that the club will look to sign a player similar to the Nigerian. Conte loves his strikers strong, fast and bullish.

Legit.ng looks at five strikers similar to Osimhen that the Neapolitans can sign.

Strikers similar to Osimhen

1. Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is a tall, fast, and physically imposing striker like Osimhen. Both have been compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli has an agreement with Chelsea to sign the Belgian for €25mil after Victor leaves.

2. Ivan Toney

An eight-month betting ban scuppered Toney's big move last summer. He has yet to receive an offer to leave Brentford this summer. He has a similar profile to Osimhen and is one Napoli should look to invest part of the funds raised from the sale of the Nigerian on.

3. Folarin Balogun

Tall, quick and physical, USMNT forward Folarin Balogun ticks all the boxes. He has been one of the best forwards in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons with Reims and Monaco. The former Arsenal star can be the long-term replacement for the reigning African Best.

4. Simon Banza

According to Squawka, Banza is the most similar striker to Osimhen. The Braga forward excelled in every area of stats, identical to the Napoli forward, including aerial presence and expected shots on target.

5. Jonathan David

The Canadian was signed to replace Osimhen at Lille in 2020. David has scored 71 Ligue 1 goals and helped the club win the title in his first season. He was one of the options Chelsea have considered when they withdrew from the race for the Nigerian.

