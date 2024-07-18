Nigerian Legend Vincent Enyeama Reacts as Goalkeeper Son Joins French Club Lille

Vincent Enyeama's son has officially joined French club Lille, where his father left an indelible footprint

The young goalkeeper is on a quest to take after his father as he is set to begin his professional career

Proud dad, Vincent, has expressed delight after his son completed the move to join his former team

Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama reacted after his son completed a move to join the French club Lille.

The young goalie will begin his professional football career with the club's U18 team in the coming season.

His proud father took to his social media to share clips of his look-alike preventing opponents from scoring.

Vincent Enyeama is delighted as his goalkeeper-son joins Lille of France. Photo Credit: JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Vincent Enyeama also played for the club, where he left indelible footprints.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Nigerian international joined the Ligue 1 outfit in 2011 and went on to enjoy a stellar career marked by numerous accolades and significant milestones, Sports Ration reports.

He made 143 league appearances for the club, and his outstanding performances saw him keep 11 consecutive clean sheets.

The former Super Eagles captain nearly smashed Gaetan Huard’s Ligue 1 goalkeeping record of 1,176 minutes without conceding a goal, as he played 1,062 minutes before conceding to Bordeaux’s Landry N’Guémo on 8 December 2013.

Enyeama expresses joy on social media

As his son officially joins the same club, Enyeama, who is happily married with three kids, said on his social media account:

"God is the greatest. Home sweet home. Back home in a different skin."

Meanwhile, former teammates and fans have reacted to the comment section. Ogenyi Onazi replied:

"I am so happy to see this I just the smile any how.. the future is here."

Super Falcons legend Desire Oparanozie added:

"Things we love to see."

Anozie Abraham wrote:

"I know he will get there and above. He has the best trainer and the best in the land...De grace of our lord be with you and decorate this beautiful talent."

Enyeama linked with Super Eagles return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vincent Enyeama, the renowned former goalkeeper for Nigeria, expressed his eagerness to rejoin the national team if given the opportunity.

Enyeama, esteemed as one of Nigeria's finest goalkeepers, amassed 101 caps for the Super Eagles before retiring in 2015 amidst controversy following a disagreement with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

With a new coach potentially on the horizon for the Super Eagles, Enyeama may see an opportunity to join the team.

Source: Legit.ng