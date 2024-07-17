The Nigerian Football Federation are working to appoint a new head coach for the Super Eagles

Former boss Finidi George resigned from his role after the 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic last month

Usman Abdallah has namedropped the only local coach capable of taking charge of the national team

The Nigerian Football Federation is in the process of hiring a new manager for the Super Eagles, but a former assistant coach believes that local coaches are not capable.

Finidi George resigned as head coach following fans' outcry after the 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic and the NFF's decision to hire a foreign technical adviser.

NFF immediately began the process of hiring a new head coach. Several names were linked to the vacant position, including former boss Jose Peseiro and the highly revered Herve Renard.

Abdallah discredits local coaches for Super Eagles' job

Former Super Eagles assistant Usman Abdallah has talked down on local coaches and advised the NFF to hire a foreign manager if they can afford to pay their salaries.

“It doesn’t bother me whether the NFF is considering bringing Jose Peseiro back or if they want to hire Hervé Renard as the Eagles coach as long as they can afford to pay their salaries,” he told Punch NG.

“The issue is, I have heard people say they don’t want us to spend money on the foreign coach but show me a coach qualified for the Eagles job who is a Nigerian whether home or abroad. The fact is we don’t have it.”

He named Salisu Yusuf as the only local coach capable of leading the Eagles. Yusuf was a former assistant to Samson Siasia, Gernot Rohr, Austin Eguavoen and Jose Peseiro.

France-based Nigerian journalist Babatunde Ojora shared his sentiments while speaking exclusively to Legit.ng:

“I think I agree with him. We need to separate emotions from reality. I don’t think we can boast of a local coach with a strong CV or experience to handle the Super Eagles.

“If you look at it, many of the ex-players' arguments on taking the job are solely based on what they did for the National team during their playing days. Football has evolved. And I don’t think we can boast of the quality hands to take the job.”

Yusuf was caught amid controversies after a BBC Africa Eye investigation caught him on camera taking cash to include two players in the CHAN squad.

He denied and the BBC also admitted that the money did not appear to influence his decision.

Ten Hag’s assistant considered for Eagles’ job

