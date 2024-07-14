Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen continues to look forward to a move away from Napoli this summer

New head coach Antonio Conte confirmed the Nigerian forward has an agreement with the club to leave

A former Manchester United star has picked Osimhen as his dream signing for the Old Trafford club

Victor Osimhen is drawing comparison to two football legends as former Manchester United striker Louis Saha name-drops him as his dream signing for the Old Trafford-based club.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer if any club activates his release clause of €130 million which was inserted into his contract after he signed an extension last season.

Victor Osimhen steps up his fitness during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli are reportedly open to lowering the €100mil to help facilitate the transfer and raise funds for new boss Conte to rejuvenate his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Saha tips Osimhen for Manchester United

Former French striker Louis Saha has praised the Nigerian forward as one of the pure strikers left in football and told United to go all out to bring him to England.

“My dream summer signing would be Victor Osimhen from Napoli. He would really fit the bill at Old Trafford. If I were them, I’d be doing everything to try and get him from Napoli. I’d love to see him in a United shirt next season,” he told G Zone UK.

He applauded his work rate and attitude, claiming he is good in front of goal and that he reminds him of legendary strikers David Trezeguet and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“Proper strikers are dying, but it’s easy to see that Osimhen is one of them,” he added.

The dream has a tiny chance of coming true. According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have agreed to a €42.5mil deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. He's expected to compete with Rasmus Hojlund next season.

Conte issues update on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte provided a new update on Osimhen's future after training the striker for two days in their pre-season preparations.

The Italian manager reiterated that the Super Eagles forward is still expected to leave, but as of the moment, he is a Napoli player and has to work hard in training.

Source: Legit.ng