The Nigerian Football remains in an active search for a new manager for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Former head coach Finidi George resigned from his role following two poor games in charge in World Qualifiers

Nigerians are hoping for a foreign manager who can turn the team's fortune around with the amount of talent they have

The Nigerian Football Federation continues actively searching for a new Super Eagles manager, and a former England boss has made it to the shortlist.

Finidi George resigned from his role last month after two poor games during the 2026 World Cup qualifier, necessitating the need for his successor to lead the team

Finidi George resigned as Super Eagles head coach after Nigeria lost 2-1 to Benin Republic. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

According to Punch NG, he resigned after reports emerged that he would be replaced by a foreign coach. Despite having meetings with the football federation, he was not informed.

The former Enyimba boss moved on swiftly and is now the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side Rivers United ahead of the 2024/25 season.

McLaren is interested in Super Eagles' job

Several foreign managers, including former boss Jose Peseiro, have been named in the vacant Super Eagles managerial position, even though this was debunked.

According to reports from Score Nigeria, former England national team manager Steve McLaren is among four foreign managers considered for the job.

McLaren managed England after the 2006 FIFA World Cup and was sacked by the English FA after the Three Lions failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

His last managerial position was at Queen's Park Rangers in 2019 when he was sacked after one win in 15 games. He is currently one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants at Manchester United.

The list also includes the highly revered Herve Renard, who currently occupies the position of the French Women's national team manager. The NFF reportedly offered him a €2 million per year contract.

Renard unlikely to accept Super Eagles' job

Legit.ng reported that Herve Renard may reject the Super Eagles’ job despite receiving a higher offer from the NFF than the Egyptian FA submitted to him.

The French manager is also an option for the United States Men's National team to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was sacked after the team exited the 2024 Copa America in the group stage.

