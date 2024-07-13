Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer if the club receive a good offer

The Super Eagles forward resumed pre-season training under new manager Antonio Conte

The Italian manager has issued the latest update on the Nigerian striker’s future in Naples

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s future with the Nigerian striker, who is still expected to leave the Italian club this summer.

Osimhen extended his contract with the club last summer after helping the Neapolitans win their first Italian Serie A since the Diego Maradona-inspired title reign in 1990.

Victor Osimhen all smiles during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the club inserted a release clause of £113 million in the new deal, with a gentleman's agreement that he could leave if any club met that valuation.

Conte’s update on Osimhen's future

The striker resumed pre-season training under new boss Conte on Tuesday after the manager confirmed he had been informed by the club he could leave this summer.

Conte has issued a fresh update on the player's future, which hinted that he could remain at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona next season and work with the former Chelsea boss.

“I spoke to Victor, and there are no changes in his situation. He’s a top player. He’s a Napoli player today, so he needs to work hard, even if we have an agreement [for his potential exit], and still, we don’t know the outcome of this story,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Multiple reports in Italy claim that the striker is already rethinking his future, and if an offer does not arrive, he is ready to play at the club.

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal have withdrawn from the race to sign him due to the financial package of the deal.

PSG offer double swoop for Napoli stars

Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain made a double offer for Napoli attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Khvarastkelia worth €200 million.

The Super Eagles star is free to leave the club if the right offer comes, but the club have deemed the Georgian winger non-transferable and are in talks over a new contract.

Source: Legit.ng