Victor Osimhen trained separately for a second consecutive day as he is linked with a move away from Napoli

The Nigerian international is recuperating from muscle fatigue, while Paris Saint-Germain have re-ignited their interest

The French club will only complete the deal if they are able to sell one of their strikers this summer

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was spotted having his training session separately for the second day in a row due to muscle fatigue.

The wantaway Napoli striker is being linked with French club Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the coming season.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old is currently battling with muscle fatigue.

Victor Osimhen trained alone for a second consecutive day at Napoli. Photo Credit: SSC NAPOLI.

Source: Getty Images

He joined the squad for pre-season activities last week, despite rumours linking him with Premier League clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have been on the trail of the striker, but no deal has been agreed.

Multiple reports have it that the €130million etched in his existing contract seems to be scaring suitors away.

Two Saudi Pro League clubs are desperate to trigger the release clause, but the former Lille of France striker is unwilling to move to the Middle East.

Complete Sports reports that Ligue 1 giants PSG are currently the most interested club in securing his services.

The Parisians will only complete the deal if they are able to sell one of their strikers this summer.

PSG have an array of strikers, including Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele.

Conte provides Osimhen update

Meanwhile, Napoli manager Antonio Conte issued a fresh update on the player's future, which hinted that he could remain at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona next season and work with the former Chelsea boss.

The manager said:

“I spoke to Victor, and there are no changes in his situation. He’s a top player. He’s a Napoli player today, so he needs to work hard, even if we have an agreement [for his potential exit], and still, we don’t know the outcome of this story."

Chelsea to re-open Osimhen talks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Chelsea were among the clubs interested in signing the former Lille striker last summer before he agreed to a contract extension to remain in Naples.

They also spoke about him internally this summer but were put off by the financial cost of the deal, which also includes a high salary for the 24-year-old.

Blues are ready to reopen talks over the deal and will offer two players to lower the fee even further.

Source: Legit.ng