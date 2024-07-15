Victor Boniface was pivotal in helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title last season

Leverkusen, under Xabi Alonso, lost one game all season, the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta

The Nigerian forward has spoken on his future amidst rumours he could leave Germany for greener pastures

Victor Boniface is settled at Bayer Leverkusen and will not leave the German Bundesliga club for the foreseeable future, despite rumours linking him with a move away.

The Super Eagles forward helped Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title last season. Under manager Xabi Alonso, the team went the entire league season unbeaten.

Victor Boniface takes a selfie with the DFB Pokal trophy in front of Bayer Leverkusen fans. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Boniface scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 23 league games last season despite missing a significant portion with a groin injury.

Boniface rules out Premier League move

The striker's effectiveness in front of goal saw him, like many other Leverkusen stars, linked with a move away, but he has distanced himself from discussions about leaving.

Speaking on a Nigerian online show, Curiosity made me ask; he gave the reason why he will continue to play in Germany and not fall for the allure of the Premier League.

“No, I’m fine with the Bundesliga, as long as I’m winning the trophies there, I have no problem,” he said.

The 23-year-old is reportedly on the wishlist of many top European clubs, including the Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan and Premier League clubs West Ham and Manchester United.

Another club interested in the Nigerian is Napoli, which hopes to sign him to replace his compatriot Victor Osimhen, who could leave the club this summer.

Leverkusen are trying to hold on to some of their top stars as it looks to defend its title next season. Jeremy Frimpong and Jonathan Tah are among those who could leave the Bay Arena.

