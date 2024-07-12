Wilfred Ndidi has finally agreed to a new contract with English Premier League club Leicester City

The Super Eagles star is set to sign a new deal that will keep him with the Foxes until the summer of 2027

Several other clubs had been on the trail of the impressive midfielder, whose contract expired at the end of June

Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi has agreed to a fresh three-year deal with the English Premier League club Leicester City.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from KRC Genk, is set to put pen to paper on a new contract at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has already spent seven years at the club and boasts of three titles.

Wilfred Ndidi has agreed a new three-year deal with Leicester City. Photo Credit: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

His contract with the club expired at the end of June, although he has been linked with several clubs, including Turkish giants Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

Soccernet, in a report, claims that Everton and Celtic were also interested in the versatile midfielder.

However, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Ndidi has agreed to extend his stay with Leicester City.

Leicester tie Ndidi down with huge release clause

The new deal will keep him with the Foxes until the summer of 2027.

A huge release clause is expected to be etched in the contract as the Super Eagles star hopes to play for a bigger team in the future.

In his first four seasons, Ndidi was among the top two players with the most tackles in the English Premier League.

Having made 273 appearances in all competitions, he is the longest-serving player at the club after Jamie Vardy.

