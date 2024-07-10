Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is poised to leave SSC Napoli this summer despite resuming pre-season training

New head coach Antonio Conte confirmed the club told him that the striker will leave if an offer comes

Some other top Nigerian stars who performed well last season are set for moves to other clubs this summer

Three Nigerian footballers were pivotal to helping their clubs win trophies last season at top five European clubs– Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella at Bayer Leverkusen and Ademola Lookman for Atalanta.

Victor Osimhen, in the 2022/23 season, helped Napoli to win their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years. Remember Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who helped Leicester City regain promotion to the Premier League.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria against South Africa during AFCON 2023 semi-final. Photo by Franck Fife.

These magnificent efforts have set some of these footballers up for transfers to top European clubs, even though Boniface and Tella will remain with Leverkusen.

Legit.ng looks at some Nigerian players and where they could play next season.

Super Eagles stars and potential clubs

1. Victor Osimhen

According to Football London, Antonio Conte confirmed during his press conference that the striker has an agreement with the club to leave this summer. He has a release clause of £110 million, which has proven to be a stumbling block, leading to Chelsea's withdrawal. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are still interested, with Napoli willing to lower their asking price.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final to win it for Atalanta and hand Bayer Leverkusen their only loss of a remarkable season. According to Sports Brief, he is attracting interest from the Bundesliga and Premier League, and the most concrete is from Saudi Arabia. He is highly unlikely to move to Al-Ittihad and could continue in Bergamo.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho

Senior man, as he is fondly referred to, is a free agent after leaving Leicester City. He has offers from multiple Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Everton. The City Ground inhabitants are currently the frontrunners for his signature.

4. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi also left Leicester City alongside compatriot Iheanacho after the club returned to the top flight. According to Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo, the 27-year-old’s salary demand has scared off potential suitors in Sevilla and Olympique Marseille.

5. Paul Onuachu

The big striker's future remains in the Turkish league next season. He spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor. The club are keen to retain his services but will face competition from Jose Mourinho’s side Fenerbahce.

Osimhen resumes Napoli training

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen resumed training at Napoli for pre-season under Antonio Conte despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The manager earlier admitted that the striker is set to leave the club, but a deal has yet to materialise. He has turned up in Naples to begin preparation for the new season.

