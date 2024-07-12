Victor Osimhen sparked controversy last month after going on an explosive rant on his Instagram live

The Napoli forward reacted to news that Finidi George said he can't beg him to play for Nigeria

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has launched a defence of the Lagos-born forward

Former Super Eagles star John Ogun has defended Victor Osimhen after his explosive Instagram live rant against former head coach Finidi George.

Osimhen reacted to the news, which eventually turned out to be fake, that the former national team manager claimed he could not beg any player to play for the country.

Victor Osimhen and John Ogu celebrate Nigeria's third-place finish at AFCON 2019 in Cameroon. Photo by Ahmed Awaar.

Source: Getty Images

The striker has missed the two international windows following the conclusion of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in which Nigeria finished runners-up in Ivory Coast.

Ogu claims Osimhen apologised to Finidi

Maccabi Jaffa midfielder Ogu, speaking on the Fans Tribe Podcast, has expressed his support for Osimhen. He admits that he is a very respectful lad and acts on the spur of the moment.

“I know Osimhen, even in his under-17s days I know the boy as a good boy, a boy that is respectful, regardless of who you are," he said.

“At that moment when someone accuses you of something, you may lose control. Some people need to speak what is on their minds or they can't sleep. He (Osimhen) did that.”

“Has he apologised? I am sure he has,” he added.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the NFF moved to fine and ban the U17 FIFA World Cup winner, but Sports Minister John Enoh thwarted this move.

The NFF are searching for a new manager after the departure of the ex-international, who has now joined the Nigerian Professional Football League club Rivers United.

Ogu won 26 caps for the Super Eagles and last played for the country at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon, where they finished third.

