Osho, Ejuke and Other Nigerians Who Have Completed Transfers This Summer
- Reigning African Footballer of the Year and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s future remains in the balance
- Super Eagles invitee Gabriel Osho has left relegated Premier League club Luton Town to join AJ Auxerre in France
- The England-born centre-back is the latest Nigerian footballer to secure a transfer move this summer
The European transfer window for the summer of 2024 is currently ongoing, and despite the delays caused by the European Championship, some moves have already taken place.
Some Nigerian footballers had fantastic seasons and consequently have been on the radar of bigger clubs in preparation for the 2024/25 league seasons in Europe.
Nigeria’s biggest star, Victor Osimhen’s future remains in the balance at SSC Napoli. His huge release clause scares off potential suitors, and he may well remain at the club.
Legit.ng looks at six Nigerians who have made moves, including the latest one, Gabriel Osho.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Nigerian footballers who have completed transfers
1. Gabriel Osho
As contained in the official statement released by AJ Auxerre, Osho joined the club on a one-year contract with an option of two and will wear the number 3 jersey. He left Luton Town as a free agent after the club were relegated to the Championship.
2. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
SS Lazio have completed the season-long loan signing of Super Eagles midfielder Dele-Bashiru, a deal that has an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. He scored nine goals and provided six assists from midfield for Hatayspor last season.
3. Chidera Ejuke
According to Soccernet, Ejuke became the first Nigerian to represent the club after joining as a free agent after the expiration of his contract at CSKA Moscow. He scored five goals and provided six assists for Royal Antwerp last season.
4. Arthur Okonkwo
Okonkwo kept 16 clean sheets in 40 games during his loan spell at Wrexham last season, helping the club secure back-to-back promotions to the EFL League One. He made the move permanent this summer, signing a three-year contract.
5. Anthony Nwakaeme
The 35-year-old winger spent four years at Trabzonspor from 2018 to 2022 before leaving for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Two years later, he returned to the Turkish club. Nwakaeme has one cap for Nigeria. He played in the 1-1 draw against Algeria in 2017.
6. Muhamed Tijani
The 23-year-old forward joined Slavia Prague last summer, signing a five-year contract. He scored twice in 25 games and has now joined Plymouth Argyle on a one-year loan deal where he will play under England legend Wayne Rooney.
Nigerians who got big roles in Europe
Legit.ng reported on Nigerians who got administrative roles at top European clubs, including former Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana, who Chelsea hired.
Sone Aluko, who announced his professional retirement at the end of last season, is now a first-team coach under Keiran McKenna at newly promoted Ipswich Town.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com