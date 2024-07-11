Reigning African Footballer of the Year and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s future remains in the balance

Super Eagles invitee Gabriel Osho has left relegated Premier League club Luton Town to join AJ Auxerre in France

The England-born centre-back is the latest Nigerian footballer to secure a transfer move this summer

The European transfer window for the summer of 2024 is currently ongoing, and despite the delays caused by the European Championship, some moves have already taken place.

Some Nigerian footballers had fantastic seasons and consequently have been on the radar of bigger clubs in preparation for the 2024/25 league seasons in Europe.

Gabriel Osho has left relegated Luton Town to join newly-promoted French club AJ Auxerre. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s biggest star, Victor Osimhen’s future remains in the balance at SSC Napoli. His huge release clause scares off potential suitors, and he may well remain at the club.

Legit.ng looks at six Nigerians who have made moves, including the latest one, Gabriel Osho.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerian footballers who have completed transfers

1. Gabriel Osho

As contained in the official statement released by AJ Auxerre, Osho joined the club on a one-year contract with an option of two and will wear the number 3 jersey. He left Luton Town as a free agent after the club were relegated to the Championship.

2. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

SS Lazio have completed the season-long loan signing of Super Eagles midfielder Dele-Bashiru, a deal that has an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. He scored nine goals and provided six assists from midfield for Hatayspor last season.

3. Chidera Ejuke

According to Soccernet, Ejuke became the first Nigerian to represent the club after joining as a free agent after the expiration of his contract at CSKA Moscow. He scored five goals and provided six assists for Royal Antwerp last season.

4. Arthur Okonkwo

Okonkwo kept 16 clean sheets in 40 games during his loan spell at Wrexham last season, helping the club secure back-to-back promotions to the EFL League One. He made the move permanent this summer, signing a three-year contract.

5. Anthony Nwakaeme

The 35-year-old winger spent four years at Trabzonspor from 2018 to 2022 before leaving for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Two years later, he returned to the Turkish club. Nwakaeme has one cap for Nigeria. He played in the 1-1 draw against Algeria in 2017.

6. Muhamed Tijani

The 23-year-old forward joined Slavia Prague last summer, signing a five-year contract. He scored twice in 25 games and has now joined Plymouth Argyle on a one-year loan deal where he will play under England legend Wayne Rooney.

Nigerians who got big roles in Europe

Legit.ng reported on Nigerians who got administrative roles at top European clubs, including former Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana, who Chelsea hired.

Sone Aluko, who announced his professional retirement at the end of last season, is now a first-team coach under Keiran McKenna at newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Source: Legit.ng