England stars, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, have become synonymous with cutting holes in their socks

There is no football law outlawing the tradition despite backlash from a leading British presenter in the past

The Three Lions qualified for back-to-back European football championships final after beating the Netherlands

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka have both played starring roles in England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions beat the Netherlands 2-1 on July 11 courtesy of a late Ollie Watkins winner to set up a final against Spain.

Jude Bellingham embraces Gareth Southgate at the end of England's game against the Netherlands at Euro 2024 on July 10, 2024. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham rescued the Three Lions from the jaws of death during their Round of 16 clash against Slovakia with an acrobatic bicycle kick. He was thereafter banned by UEFA for one game for his celebration.

Saka, meanwhile, was the orchestrator-in-chief in their quarter-final game against Switzerland. The two players also scored penalties in their nervy post-match shootouts against the Swiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

But aside from their ingenuity and talents as players, fans have noticed they are among the players who cut holes in their socks. Chelsea's Conor Gallagher also does this.

British presenter Richard Keys is on record blasting players for cutting holes in their socks when they play. Keys has in the past called on the Premier League to do away with the 'nonsense' as quoted by Mail Sport.

Why players cut holes in their socks

However, there is a good reason why players like Bellingham cut holes before taking to the pitch.

Tight socks on players with big leg muscles could be restrictive and cause problems when it comes to issues like blood flow. Cutting holes in the socks allows for the 'breathability' of the muscles when they run around.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish avoids all this by wearing low socks and tiny shin pads. He admitted in an interview with GQ that large socks in training 'kept shrinking'.

Why England were awarded contentious penalty

Legit.ng has also reported why England was awarded a penalty against the Netherlands.

The Dutch, led by captain Virgil Van Dijk were lost for words after referee Felix Zwayer penalised Denzel Dumfries' follow-through on Harry Kane.

Zwayer had initially declined to award a penalty but changed his mind after an on-field VAR review.

Source: Legit.ng