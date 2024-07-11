Harry Kane converted a controversial penalty against the Netherlands as England qualified for Euro 2024 final

The Bayern Munich striker was caught by a lingering Denzel Dumfries leg after he had an attempted shot at goal

The decision, though extremely harsh, can be explained by what football laws dictate should be given as an offence

Virgil Van Dijk is often called the 'aura man' by a legion of his fans. The towering defender rarely breaks a sweat when swatting opposition attacks. He glides through his work like a Cullinan Rolls Royce.

But after the Euro 2024 semi-final against England, the Dutch skipper was heartbroken and lost for words.

Van Dijk had just seen his team concede a late goal from Ollie Watkins that made the Three Lions qualify for the Sunday final at their expense.

Why England were awarded penalty against the Netherlands

Apart from the devastation of elimination, the Liverpool centre-back also bore visible feelings of anger that he had been robbed. All this stemmed from an incident in the 14th minute when England were awarded a controversial penalty.

Harry Kane's attempted shot sailed over the bar, but Denzel Dumfries caught him on the follow-through after he had released the ball. Centre referee Felix Zwayer waved off the appeals, only to be summoned by his VAR, Bastian Dankert, to reconsider his stand.

Zwayer eventually awarded the penalty, which Kane duly converted to draw Gareth Southgate's side level, but questions lingered all along about whether it was too harsh a decision.

What football rules say about dangerous foul play

Football Laws Section 12 on what will be a free-kick or a penalty states that,

"Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone. A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play."

However, the bone of contention was whether Dumfries was well within his right to challenge for the ball. Dankert might have been convinced by the Inter Milan defender going in studs up, which is considered a reckless offence, which explains why he was booked.

The decision also took time before Zwayer was called on the pitchside monitor, with Kane staying on the ground all along in pain. The skipper's captain might have forced the VAR to reexamine the incident.

Who will England face in the Euro 2024 final?

Dumfries and the rest of the Dutch squad will still not be convinced that it was a clear and obvious error to warrant a penalty.

"It's obvious it should have gone our way. The referees should come in here and explain their decisions," said a distraught Van Dijk to BeIN Sports.

Against all odds, Southgate's charges booked their spot in the Berlin final against a Lamine Yamal-inspired Spain.

