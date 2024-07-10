Sunday Oliseh has named his best five wingers who ever played for the Nigerian national team at the senior level

The former Super Eagles captain and coach showered praises on Finidi George for his exploits during his active days on the flanks

Oliseh also praised the extra-ordinary skills of former Enugu Rangers and Sharks of Port Harcourt winger Adokiye Amiesimaka

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has named Finidi George among his top five wingers who have played for the Super Eagles.

The 49-year-old, who had 54 caps for the Nigerian senior national team between 1993 and 2002, however, excluded the likes of Ahmed Musa and Garba Lawal from his top five Nigerian wingers.

Oliseh, who has indicated an interest in coaching the Super Eagles again, named Adokiye Amiesimaka among his best players from the flanks.

Sunday Oliseh has named Finidi George among his top 5 Nigerian wingers of all time. Photo Credit: Erwin Spek.

Source: Getty Images

Living legend Amiesimaka played on the left side of midfield and was famous for his pace and dribbling during his active days.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He was a member of the Green Eagles, which won gold at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980.

Oliseh, also named 'The Mathematical' Segun Odegbami among his favourite wingers who have donned green and white shirts.

Odegbami, 71, left an indelible footprint in the Nigerian senior national team, scoring 22 goals in 47 appearances between 1976 and 1981.

He is famous for his skill on the ball and the speed and precision of his crosses from the right wing.

The master dribbler played for IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan his entire career, from 1970 to 1984.

Oliseh, one of the former Nigerian players who became a coach, then lavished Finidi George with praise when he hailed the former incredible right winger.

He told Elegbere TV Sports:

"Finidi George is the first and only Nigerian player who won the (UEFA) Champions League, playing 90 minutes from beginning to end.

"Finidi is the only player, that the greatest left-back in the world, Paolo Maldini, suffered against."

Sunday Oliseh's top 5 Nigerian wingers

1. Adokiye Amiesimaka.

2. Segun Odegbami.

3. Tijani Babaginda.

4. Emmanuel Amuneke.

5. Finidi George.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sunday Oliseh criticised his compatriot, Mikel Obi, for some of the comments made on podcast productions.

The pair have had a frosty relationship since the former's stint as manager of the senior men's national team.

Citing a popular 2023 interview with English Premier League (EPL) icon Rio Ferdinand, where Mikel talked about the ‘black tax’, Oliseh berated the Olympic bronze medalist for ‘humiliating’ his family.

Source: Legit.ng