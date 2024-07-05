Lionel Messi was mostly numb throughout Argentina's Copa America quarter-final match against Ecuador

The Inter Miami talisman roofed his penalty during the shootout but was saved by Emiliano Martinez's magical saves

Argentina has advanced to the semifinal of the competition and will face the winner of the Venezuela and Canada tie on Tuesday

Lionel Messi had a quiet night in Argentina's quarter-final game against Ecuador, as the Rosario-born, left-footed, accomplished footballer stylishly roofed the ball in the South American country's first penalty shootout kick.

The match ended in a tie after normal time, and as per Copa America rules, there will be no extra time, unlike in other parts of the world, where another 30-minute window will be available for the teams to see if there can be a winner.

Argentina fought through the shootout despite their captain's mishap and booked a semifinal spot. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Messi had just returned from an injury that had left him unfielded in La Albiceleste's last game in the group stage against Peru.

Ecuador players leave no room for the Argentine to breathe. Anytime Messi receives the ball, he is immediately crowded by belligerent, hard-minded, focused Ecuadorians seeking to prevent him from wreaking havoc.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The father of three had the fewest of touches in the first half, 11, but he played a part in the defending champion's opening goal scored by Lisandro Martinez.

The victory was Argentina's until a late equaliser snuck in at the last minute of the tie. Ecuador's Valencia had earlier missed a penalty in the second half.

Argentina advances to semifinal

Martinez's two brave saves covered for Messi's lapses and booked a spot for the reigning world champion in the last four.

On Tuesday, Argentina will face either Venezuela or Canada in an anticipatedly fierce and gruelling faceoff for the semi final.

"He [Messi] played like the rest of the team, we are a team. This is a team, if the team played well, he played well. We have never separated the individual from the collective," Scaloni said in his post-match news conference.

Ronaldo misses crucial penalty in Euro extra time

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in tears after missing a crucial penalty during extra time, leading to Portugal's elimination from the Euro Championship.

The missed penalty came during a high-stakes match that ended in a dramatic and almost emotional exit for Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng