Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has again doubled up his win at his foreign club as he emerged as the best player

The Nigerian forward cemented his place as an Atalanta hero by claiming the club's Player of the season award for the second consecutive year

According to reports, Lookman's electrifying performances were instrumental in the club's historic Europa League triumph, affirming his status as a key figure for Gian Piero Gasperini's side

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, June 27, Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman was crowned Atalanta B.C.’s Player of the Season for 2023/24 after successfully defending his title from the previous year.

Ademola Lookman wins Atalanta’s ‘player of the season’ award. Photo credit: @AtalantaBC_News

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the Nigerian forward emerged victorious in a fiercely competitive contest that required an overtime runoff and even extended to an Instagram profile showdown after the regular session ended in a tie.

Lookman: Why he won the title for the second time

The Super Eagles' star Lookman’s impressive tally of 17 goals and 11 key passes across all competitions, making him the team’s second-best scorer and assist provider, solidified his claim to the ItalianOptic branded crown.

His hat-trick in the “magical Dublin final” proved to be a decisive factor in his triumph.

The club, Atalanta FC, confirmed the development in a post shared on its X page on Thursday.

@AtalantaBC_News tweeted:

"Ademola Lookman has been voted Atalanta Player Of The Year for the 2023/24 season. A superb campaign, goals, assists and hat trick in the Europa League final. Huge congratulations Ademola and thanks for a very special season."

“It’s him again, Ademola Lookman!” the club statement on Thursday via its website exclaimed.

The podium was completed by midfield stalwarts Éderson and Teun Koopmeiners, who secured second and third places respectively.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the UEFA Europa League final was played in Dublin on Wednesday night, May 22, 2024.

The Italian side Atalanta proved that their place in the final was no fluke, breaking Bayer Leverkusen's 50-game unbeaten record.

One man single-handedly did the damage as the world watched Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman run riot against the Bundesliga champions.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a lot of Nigerians on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) are seriously displeased with United Kingdom-based Sky Sports over their choice of artwork for the Europa League 2024 winners, Atalanta.

Source: Legit.ng