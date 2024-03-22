Nigeria Vs Ghana 1-0: LIVE Int'l Friendly Match 2024, Match Stream and Latest Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Marrakech, Morocco - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the international friendly match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.
Nigeria will be missing star striker, Victor Osimhen, while Ghana - managed by a new coach - Otto Addo, will also be without arguably their best player at the moment, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Second half begins
The match has been restarted with Ghana looking to come back into the game.
They have to up their level if they genuinely hope to claw back.
Ghana vs Nigeria match today: End of first half
Half time: one nil to Nigeria.
Ghana have to chase it in the second half.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles scores
Nigeria is one goal up in Morocco.
Cyriel Dessers, the Scotland-based attacker who was omitted for AFCON 2023, has put the Super Eagles in front through a penalty scored in the 38th minute.
Nigeria got the penalty after a Ghanaian defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.
Watch Dessers' successful spot-kick below:
Nigeria vs Ghana: 15 minutes to the end of first half
Half an hour of football played already at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.
Nigeria assertive. For Ghana, there is a clear lack of cohesion.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles pressing aggressively
20 minutes gone, and it's still goalless.
Nigeria certainly can be more threatening here: getting more bodies forward and winning the ball up the field.
The Super Eagles have forced three saves from Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal for the Black Stars. Ghana trying to play out, but Nigeria pressing aggressively.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Match kicks off
The game is underway as both sides look to give their fans victory.
Nigeria in white; Ghana in red.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Head to head
The Super Eagles are behind in the all-time head-to-head against the Black Stars.
Time will tell if Ghana will make it 23 wins today.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Streamlive
The Super Eagles' official X handle said the match can be watched on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF's) online TV channel.
The tweet on @NGSuperEagles's verified handle reads:
"Watch live! Nigeria vs Ghana. NFF TV channel.
"https://blendtv.world/content?title=nff-tv-channel-&id=v-65fd6547d4770a345ad80527-6409c00daf58265cb9177a79."
Ghana vs Nigeria: Ayew captains Black Stars as Tariq Lamptey benches
One of the familiar faces in the Black Stars squad, Jordan Ayew, skippers the side today, Friday, March 22.
Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion right-back, Tariq Lamptey, has been named on the bench. See the line-up below:
Nigeria vs Ghana today: Returning Ndidi captains Super Eagles
Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been named captain of the game on Friday, March 22.
Ndidi missed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 through injury. Nigeria's line-up can be seen below: