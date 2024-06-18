Arsenal will meet Tottenham and Manchester City in their first five games of the coming 2024/2025 Premier League season

Legit.ng recalls that 13-time English champions, Arsenal, narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season (2023-24)

A new season is upon Mikel Arteta's men and they would be looking to try again and challenge City once more

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, United Kingdom - All 380 matches to be played in the upcoming 2024/2025 English Premier League (EPL) season and the dates were released on Tuesday, June 18.

For the second season in a row, Arsenal will begin their quest for the league title with a game at Emirates Stadium. 'The Gunners' will play Wolves.

The North London derby is always one of the most keenly contested fixtures in the EPL calendar. Photo credit: @Arsenal

Source: Twitter

They will face three of last season’s top five away from home in their first three away trips — which all look to be mouthwatering affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Arsenal only narrowly missed out on the EPL title last season as Manchester City pipped Mikel Arteta’s side to the trophy by just two points.

It should be noted that all of the dates listed are provisional and subject to change.

Check out Arsenal's confirmed EPL 2024/25 fixture list below (h stands for home; a for away):

17/08/2024 - Wolverhampton (h)

24/08/2024 - Aston Villa (a)

31/08/2024 - Brighton (h)

14/09/2024 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

21/09/2024 - Manchester City (a)

28/09/2024 - Leicester City (h)

05/10/2024 - Southampton (h)

19/10/2024 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

26/10/2024 - Liverpool (h)

02/11/2024 - Newcastle United (a)

09/11/2024 - Chelsea (a)

23/11/2024 - Nottingham Forest (h)

30/11/2024 - West Ham United (a)

03/12/2024 - Manchester United (h)

07/12/2024 - Fulham (a)

14/12/2024 - Everton (h)

21/12/2024 - Crystal Palace (a)

26/12/2024 - Ipswich Town (h)

29/12/2024 - Brentford (a)

04/01/2025 - Brighton (a)

14/01/2025 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

18/01/2025 - Aston Villa (h)

25/01/2025 - Wolverhampton (a)

01/02/2025 - Manchester City (h)

15/02/2025 - Leicester City (a)

22/02/2025 - West Ham United (h)

25/02/2025 - Nottingham Forest (a)

08/03/2025 - Manchester United (a)

15/03/2025 - Chelsea (h)

01/04/2025 - Fulham (h)

05/04/2025 - Everton (a)

12/04/2025 - Brentford (h)

19/04/2025 - Ipswich Town (a)

26/04/2025 - Crystal Palace (h)

03/05/2025 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

10/05/2025 - Liverpool (a)

18/05/2025 - Newcastle United (h)

25/05/2025 - Southampton (a)

More to read on Arsenal

Osimhen 'edging closer' to Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal will consider rivalling Chelsea for the acquisition of Nigeria and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal could attempt to move more seriously to try to lure Osimhen to the EPL this summer.

Source: Legit.ng