Full Arsenal Premier League Fixtures For 2024/2025 Season Emerges
- Arsenal will meet Tottenham and Manchester City in their first five games of the coming 2024/2025 Premier League season
- Legit.ng recalls that 13-time English champions, Arsenal, narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season (2023-24)
- A new season is upon Mikel Arteta's men and they would be looking to try again and challenge City once more
London, United Kingdom - All 380 matches to be played in the upcoming 2024/2025 English Premier League (EPL) season and the dates were released on Tuesday, June 18.
For the second season in a row, Arsenal will begin their quest for the league title with a game at Emirates Stadium. 'The Gunners' will play Wolves.
They will face three of last season’s top five away from home in their first three away trips — which all look to be mouthwatering affairs.
Arsenal only narrowly missed out on the EPL title last season as Manchester City pipped Mikel Arteta’s side to the trophy by just two points.
It should be noted that all of the dates listed are provisional and subject to change.
Check out Arsenal's confirmed EPL 2024/25 fixture list below (h stands for home; a for away):
17/08/2024 - Wolverhampton (h)
24/08/2024 - Aston Villa (a)
31/08/2024 - Brighton (h)
14/09/2024 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)
21/09/2024 - Manchester City (a)
28/09/2024 - Leicester City (h)
05/10/2024 - Southampton (h)
19/10/2024 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
26/10/2024 - Liverpool (h)
02/11/2024 - Newcastle United (a)
09/11/2024 - Chelsea (a)
23/11/2024 - Nottingham Forest (h)
30/11/2024 - West Ham United (a)
03/12/2024 - Manchester United (h)
07/12/2024 - Fulham (a)
14/12/2024 - Everton (h)
21/12/2024 - Crystal Palace (a)
26/12/2024 - Ipswich Town (h)
29/12/2024 - Brentford (a)
04/01/2025 - Brighton (a)
14/01/2025 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)
18/01/2025 - Aston Villa (h)
25/01/2025 - Wolverhampton (a)
01/02/2025 - Manchester City (h)
15/02/2025 - Leicester City (a)
22/02/2025 - West Ham United (h)
25/02/2025 - Nottingham Forest (a)
08/03/2025 - Manchester United (a)
15/03/2025 - Chelsea (h)
01/04/2025 - Fulham (h)
05/04/2025 - Everton (a)
12/04/2025 - Brentford (h)
19/04/2025 - Ipswich Town (a)
26/04/2025 - Crystal Palace (h)
03/05/2025 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
10/05/2025 - Liverpool (a)
18/05/2025 - Newcastle United (h)
25/05/2025 - Southampton (a)
