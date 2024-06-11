The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has punished Enyimba International FC after abandoning oriental derby with Rangers

The Aba-based football club has been slammed with a ten million naira fine over the conduct of its players and staff

NPFL also awarded three points and three goals to Rangers and placed three Enyimba players under investigation for further sanctions

FCT, Abuja - Enyimba International FC has been slammed with a ten million naira fine following the club’s conduct against Rangers International FC held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday, June 9.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, disclosed this in a statement.

Three Enyimba players — Eze Ekwutoziam, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Akanni Elijah — are under investigation for further sanctions. Photo credit: @Rangers_Intl

Source: Twitter

Owumi said the league outlined multiple breaches of its rules committed by Enyimba during the ill-fated Match Day 35 fixture.

As reported by The Nation, NPFL also awarded three points and three goals to Rangers after the abandoned oriental derby.

He disclosed that three Enyimba players — Eze Ekwutoziam, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Akanni Elijah — are under investigation for further sanctions.

Enyimba was fined N1m for failing to ensure the proper conduct of their team; N5m for disrupting a live broadcast; N1m for throwing objects onto the field of play; N1m for encroachment onto the field of play and N2m for causing the disruption and discontinuation of the match, The Punch reports.

According to the NPFL CEO, Enyimba was found in violation of Rule C9 for failing to ensure the proper conduct of its players, officials, and supporters.

The Aba-based club also breached Rule B6.23, disrupting the transmission of a live broadcast.

The letter noted that Enyimba contravened Rule B13.18 as its team and supporters threw objects and encroached onto the field of play.

The club breached Rule C1.1 by refusing to continue the match in protest against a penalty awarded to their opponents, an act deemed “against the principles of fair play, sportsmanship, the league rules, and capable of bringing the game to disrepute.”

