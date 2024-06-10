The NPFL contest between Enugu Rangers and Enyimba ended in total confusion on Sunday, June 9

With the game still goalless in added time, centre referee John Ojeleye awarded Rangers a penalty but fans invaded the pitch in protest, leaving the game abandoned

Legit.ng reports that Rangers are on 62 points while Enyimba are currently second with 60 points

Enugu, Enugu - The Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) may deduct points from Enyimba of Aba, which could hamper their quest to retain the league title.

Legit.ng reports that this follows an incident in their NPFL game against Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, popularly called 'The Cathedral', on Sunday, June 9.

Confusion at Enugu Rangers vs Enyimba

Chaos ensued in added time after the referee awarded a penalty to the home side, Rangers.

Although online videos show the referee was right with his call after an Enyimba player appeared to pull back a Rangers player who wanted to aim at the goal, players of the Aba-based side disagreed and fiercely confronted the match officials.

Subsequently, the well-attended match degenerated into complete pandemonium as many spectators encroached on the pitch while the visiting team players staged a walkout.

Legit.ng recalls that in May, the NPFL deducted two points from Enyimba's tally.

Enyimba suffered the points deduction due to an incident in their NPFL game against Doma United at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on March 10, 2024.

During the said game, Enyimba and their visitors played a goalless draw in the first half until the 88th minute. In the 89th minute, Victor Mbaoma scored the match-winner, to the excitement of the home fans.

Before he scored the match-winner, the assistant referee had raised his flag for offside. After the referee consulted the assistant referee, who raised his flag for offside, he agreed that the goal was scored in an offside position.

However, there was unrest because the referee used unconventional methods to review the goal. He allegedly called a broadcast van stationed outside the stadium for the review. Hence, the goal stood as Enyimba recorded a 1-0 win over Doma United, a decision seen as a way to calm the tension at the stadium.

The NFF disciplinary committee ruled that the game was disrupted at 0-0 and that the goal was offside. Hence, the match was recorded as a 0-0 draw for the two clubs.

