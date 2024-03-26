Nigeria Vs Mali LIVE: Int'l Friendly Match 2024, Match Stream and Latest Update
Marrakech, Morocco - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the international friendly match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Les Aigles of Mali at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.
The two nations last met in May 2016, also in an international friendly. At the time, a second-half strike from Kelechi Iheanacho handed the Super Eagles a one nil victory.
Follow all the updates here:
Nigeria vs Mali: Streamlive
The match could be shown by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) via their online television channel.
The link to watch should be available before kick-off.
Nigeria vs Mali: Bassey, Onyeka out
The Super Eagles duo of Frank Onyeka and Calvin Bassey have left Morocco for their various clubs after sustaining injuries.
Legit.ng understands that Bassey, who was impressive at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, has already returned to England.
Nigeria vs Mali: Super Eagles players speak ahead of match
Super Eagles’ Nathan Tella, Alex Iwobi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Olorunleke Ojo, and Benjamin Tanimu, all spoke about how they are going to approach the Mali game.
