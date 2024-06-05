JUST IN: 2025 AFCON in Morocco Could be Postponed to January 2026, Reason Emerges
- AFCON 2025 could be delayed by six months to the start of 2026, according to a report on Wednesday, June 5
- The 2025 finals in Morocco were scheduled for next June but that will clash with the club world cup set for June 15-July 13 in the US
- This, per CAF's general secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, is the reason for the alleged imminent postponement
Rabat, Morocco - The general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Veron Mosengo-Omba, has disclosed that the organisation could stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be hosted by Morocco, in early 2026.
As reported by the BBC on Wednesday, June 5, Mosengo-Omba hinged the possible change of start date on the timing of the football governing body, FIFA’s new 32-team club world cup in June and July 2025.
Legit.ng reports that when it comes to the AFCON, CAF’s 'nightmare' has been caused by FIFA introducing its expanded club world cup.
The 32-team tournament will be played in the United States from June 15 to July 13 2025 – dates which potentially could have been earmarked for the 2025 AFCON.
Mosengo-Omba highlighted issues around the workload of the continent’s elite players.
The CAF official explained:
“For the men, we need to make sure that the dates that we will be choosing will be in the interests of the players.
“For this, we need to balance different aspects and also discuss with our partners and then we complete (the dates). Scheduling is a nightmare for everybody.”
FIFA pressured CAF not to hold AFCON at the same time?
Furthermore, Mosengo-Omba denied claims in some quarters that FIFA pressured CAF not to hold AFCON at the same time as the club world cup.
He said:
“We can play after the club world cup, but is this good for the interests of the players who have played all the season and then they travel to America to play (and then) immediately come to play AFCON?
“We have to put this in balance before (we) take a decision.”
