Kylian Mbappe's brace has led his side, PSG, to the semi-final of the Champions League after beating Barcelona 4-1 on aggregate

The Spanish side took the lead with a goal from Barcelona Raphinha, but Ronald Araujo’s red card in the 29th minute of the match quashed Barcelona's dream of the semi-final

PSG has never won the trophy despite huge investments, but the French giant was able to pin down the Spanish side in their backyard

Kylian Mbappe has led his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side to lead back the battle to beat 10-man Barcelona 4-1, and the French side have booked a place at the Champions League semi-finals on 6-4 aggregate on Tuesday, April 16.

Barcelona Raphinha gave the Spanish side the early lead. Still, in the 29th minute of the match, Ronald Araujo’s red card turned the table in favour of PSG despite Barcelona leading by two goals on aggregate from the first leg.

The PSG levelled up their game with goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, while Mbappe hit a brace and put PSG in the final four for the first time in 2021.

Despite huge investments, PSG has never won the Champions League, but the team demonstrated its attacking prowess by winning the trophy this year.

PSG pinned down Barcelona in their backyard

Barcelona, a five-time winner of the Champions League, last got to the semi-final in 2019. Araujo’s red card pulled down their desire to scale through after his tackle against the unrelenting Bradley Barcola.

PSG manager Luis Enrique, the coach of Barcelona when the Spanish side won the Champions League, expressed optimism that things would turn around after his side was defeated in the first leg of their encounter.

The visitors were determined and pegged down Barcelona in their territory.

