Ghana - The Nigeria national under-20 team, known as the Falconets, has secured a silver medal at the final of the All African Games in Ghana.

The Ghana girls defeated the Falconets in a three-goal thriller at the tournament's final on Thursday evening, March 21, in a 2-1 encounter, making the host country secure the gold in the football part of the tournament.

Super Falcons react as Ghana defeated Nigeria

Reacting to the outcome of the match, the senior female national team, the Super Falcons, said the match did not end as they had hoped and congratulated the under-20 team in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, Match 22.

The Super Falcons tweeted:

"Didn't go exactly as we hoped. We're proud of our Falconets to have secured the silver medal at the African Games."

Why Ghana defeated Nigeria in African Games final

Ghana has so far put up impressive performances since the beginning of the tournament. They have defeated Senegal (3-1), Tanzania (2-1), Ethiopia (1-0) and earning a draw against Uganda (1-1) to reach the final.

The Black Princesses last reached the final of the African Games 2015, defeating Cameroon and winning the gold medal in Congo Brazzaville.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Falconets are the most successful teal in the history of the African Games. They won three gold medals in the 2003, 2007, and 2019 tournaments.

See the tweet here:

Paris 2024: Super Falcons to play South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria will be hosting the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the next round of their qualifier for the Paris.

Recall that the Randy Waldrum-led team qualified for the next qualifying round after beating Cameroon 1-0, while South Africa defeated Tanzania.

The first leg of the match is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja at 4 pm.

