Super Eagles interim coach, Finidi George said his team made few mistakes against the Eagles of Mali and got punished for it

Finidi explained that the Super Eagles had to play wide due to the unavailability of some of his strikers

He said although the Super Eagles lost the match but the performance of the team was commendable

Marrakech, Morocco - Super Eagles interim coach, Finidi George has explained why Nigeria lost 2-0 to the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly match.

Goals from El Bilal Toure and Kamory Doumbia in each half condemned Finidi's boys to defeat in their second match.

Finidi blamed the loss on the unavailability of some of his strikers Photo credit:@Emiearth

Finish blamed the Super Eagles’ loss on the unavailability of some of his strikers for the Tuesday match, March 26 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Why Super Eagles lost to Mali

He said the lack of option in the attack due to injury to his striker forced the team to play wide against Mali, BSN Sports reports.

He stated this while Speaking with NFF TV after the match.

Super Eagles strikers, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi and Victor Boniface were not part of the friendly matches due to injury.

Finish said the game wasn’t a bad match for the Super Eagles but they made a few mistakes that also cost them the match.

According to Finidi, the Super Eagles had good intensity and created some good chances but didn’t take their chances and they got punished for it.

"This is a team that keeps the ball very well but if we had our injured strikers available, we would have changed the one on the pitch immediately. Losing two strikers forced us to play wide and as an aggressive team, we did all we could. And you know football is all about victory.

"Lost one and won one and we are not outplayed in the two matches gives me joy as a coach of the Super Eagles. I would have loved a different result in this game but that's not the case if we look at the performance of the players, it's commendable."

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeat Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles defeated the Black Stars of Ghana by 2-1 in an international friend match at Stade de Marrakech, Morocco on Friday, March 22.

The match was the first victory for Finidi George, who took over from Jose Peseiro after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria defeated their football rival, Ghana by 2 goals to 1 courtesy of goals from Cyriel Kolawole Dessers and Ademola Lookmon.

