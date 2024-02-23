The Super Falcons now have their coach back and they are all set to battle with the Lioness of Cameroon

The Nigerian female football players will battle with Cameroon to secure a spot at the 2024 edition in Paris

The crucial two-legged match, is fixed for Friday, February 23, and Monday, February 26, 2024

Nigeria's female football team, Super Falcons and the Lioness of Cameroon will clash on Friday, February 23, in Douala to secure a spot in the final round of the African qualifying series for this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Randy Waldrum’s contract extension has been sorted and he is back as the Super Falcons Coach to lead the Nigerian female squad for Olympics Qualifiers vs Cameroon. Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons

Source: Twitter

The Super Falcons, rated top in Africa after reaching the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Down Under, without losing a match in regulation time, are keen to return to the global stage to prove their mettle once more, The Nation reported.

Friday’s first leg tie is billed for Douala before the second leg takes place 72 hours later in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Since featuring at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, the Super Falcons have failed in all their subsequent efforts to play in successive editions of the Olympic Games.

Fully aware that the Indomitable Lionesses stopped their march to the London 2012 Olympics, the Super Falcons will be wary of a repeat as they seek to make it to Paris 2024, Vanguard reported.

Super Falcons squad

Coach Randy Waldrum has selected 21 players to execute this Olympic qualification mission.

6 times Africa's Best female footballer, Asisat Oshoala leads 20 other Falcons to face 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament qualifying 3rd round opponents, Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The coach recalled fabulous defender Ashley Plumptre, now based in Saudi Arabia, and Halimatu Ayinde, Toni Payne and Christy Ucheibe. They will play together in the middle.

Deborah Abiodun, Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, with in forwards Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday and Esther Okoronkwo, have been fixed in the front line of the Falcons' defence, Premium Times reported.

Peseiro no longer with Super Eagles

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported that Jose Peseiro's contract as the Super Eagles coach expired following the conclusion of the CAF AFCON 2023 tournament.

According to OwnGoalNigeria.com, the option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target was up to Peseiro to decide.

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final, where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Cote Divoire, the host nation.

