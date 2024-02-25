A video of Nigerian football star Calvin Bassey and his national team colleague, Alex Iwobi, granting an interview to Fulham TV goes viral

During the interview, Calvin Bassey had to get permission so that he could pick up a call from his mum, the clip got people talking

Many netizens reacted to the video talking about Calvin Bassey's mum calling him right in the middle of an interview to ask him about someone who was at the gate of their house

A video of Super Eagles and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey and his teammate, Alex Iwobi, granting an interview to their club's TV station has gone viral.

However, something happened during the interview that got people talking online.

A clip of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey stopping an interview to pick up his mum's call creates a stir online. Photo credit: @cbassey/@Nigeriastories

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the Fulham defender had to get permission from the interviewer to pick up a call from his mum.

Bassey's action didn't startle his colleague, Alex Iwobi, who is also a Nigerian, who instead couldn't help but make a comment about African mums.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Iwobi reacts to Calvin Bassey's mum's call

The Fulham winger reacted to Calvin Bassey's mum's call speaking about a particular behaviour that is common amongst African mothers.

He noted that he doesn't understand why African mum's love shouting when speaking on the phones even when the phone is on speaker.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were both in Cote d'Ivoire to represent the Super Eagles. Their performances helped the Nigerian national team get to the final of the 2023 AFCON but lost the gold medal to the host nation.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Bassey and Iwobi's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@JoyMart14:

"Bassey and Iwobi is a joy."

@diff_boy1:

"Fresh Naija boys."

@JoyMart14:

"Mandem dealing with AFRICAN MUM's 101."

@Skepticult100:

"If na me be bassey i for slap iwobi...why you go talk say my mama dey shout."

@OsigweEbuka2:

"Future Super Eagles legends."

@SmajOfficial:

"African mums are the same. Nice to see this star boys score for Fulham in their win over Man United."

Ahmed Musa defends Alex Iwobi, slams trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa reacted to the recent cyberbullying that his colleague Alex Iwobi was subjected to after the 2023 AFCON final.

The attacks on Iwobi were stirred by a video posted online by skit maker Scott Iguma, who trolled the footballer for having a flashy Instagram page that looked nothing like a footballer's page.

Source: Legit.ng