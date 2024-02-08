The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated South Africa on Wednesday night and cruised to the AFCON's final stage

Vice President Kashim Shettima alongside other top government officials as well as Nigerian senators witnessed the stellar performance of the Super Eagles

Following this development, Nigeria will play the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final of the AFCON 2023

The Presidency has stated that the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, on Wednesday, February 7, inspired the Super Eagles in their qualification for the finals of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria secured their place in the final of the AFCONs after a thrilling victory over South Africa in the semi-final.

The match, held at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, saw Nigeria overcome their opponents on penalties after extra time.

Their performance throughout the tournament has been marked by exceptional talent, determination, and resilience, captivating the hearts of fans nationwide.

But a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said, "Shettima's unwavering support and belief in the team's capabilities resonated deeply with the players," VON reported.

As reported by Vanguard, Nkwocha said:

“While the precise factors behind the team’s success remain multifaceted, the presence of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, undoubtedly served as a significant source of inspiration.

“His unwavering support and belief in the team’s capabilities resonated deeply with the players and fans alike.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government promised to reward the Super Eagles of Nigeria "for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire".

Legit.ng reports that vice president (VP), Kashim Shettima, informed the players and their officials in the dressing room about this development following their victory over South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.

Shettima said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and Nigerians are proud of the Super Eagles' accomplishment.

