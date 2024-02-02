BREAKING: Tinubu Video Call Super Eagles Ahead of Angola Showdown in AFCON
President Bol Tinubu has been seen having a video call with the Super Eagles in Cote d'Ivoire ahead of their clash with the Palancas Negras of Angola on Friday, February 2.
The video of the moment was shared by the president's son, Seyi, who captioned that his father motivated the team ahead of their encounter in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.
Seyi Tinubu captioned read:
"Mr President @officialasiwajubat encouraging the team ahead of the AFCON quarter-final match with Angola."
See the video here:
Source: Legit.ng