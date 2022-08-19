Several talented Nigerian athletes in the country and diaspora have performed so well to make citizens proud

The name Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman would ring a bell in the ears of sports lovers. These professional sportsmen bagged medals with their talents and sporting skills.

Anthony Joshua and other athletes making Nigeria proud Photo Credit: Anthony Joshua / Kamaru Usman / Giannis Antetokounmpo

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three Nigerians who are making the country proud in sports.

1. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion. Joshua bagged the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO), and International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles twice between 2016 and 2021.

Anthony, who does not fail to speak about his Nigerian heritage, witnessed some tough times in his career. However, against all odds, he rose from the ashes of seeming defeat to pave the way and rule his world.

The renowned star reclaimed his heavyweight world titles with a wide points victory against 20th 3lbs Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch.

“My heart is with Nigeria. I’m a Nigerian man by blood,” he said in an interview after one of his victories.

Anthony Joshua also bagged a gold medal in men's super heavyweight boxing in London.

2. Kamaru Usman

Kamarudeen Usman is an ace martial artist and wrestler. Usman presently partakes in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The talented athlete is also the current UFC Welterweight Champion. Kamaru defended his UFC title 5 times against Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns.

He is just one step away from equaling the longest winning streak of all time (16) held by the retired former Middleweight champion, the Brazilian Anderson Silva.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is a great basketball player. He plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Giannis is one of the NBA's most active players whose speed and ball-handling skills earned him the nickname "Freak".

The basketball star bagged several NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in 2019 and 2020. He was also called the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, emerging as the third player after Michael Jordan (1988) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1994) to win the two awards in the same season.

