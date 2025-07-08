Anthony Joshua has sparked outrage online after saying guilt from cheating is a sign of loyalty on social media

The former heavyweight champion’s comment has triggered mixed reactions from his supporters globally

Critics say the statement sends the wrong message about relationships and accountability

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua found himself at the centre of controversy on Monday after sharing a message on his Instagram story that many considered deeply problematic.

The comment, which some fans interpreted as a joke, did not sit well with many others who viewed it as an attempt to justify or normalise infidelity.

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua is being dragged after his controversial cheating comments. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

In the short post, Joshua wrote:

“If you cheat on your partner and feel guilty after, that’s how you know you are loyal.”

The backlash came swiftly, with thousands of reactions flooding social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

According to PM News, critics accused the 35-year-old of promoting toxic relationship standards, while others questioned why a public figure of his stature would make such a comment in the first place.

Joshua receives backlash for careless comment

The response online has been largely critical of Joshua after critics blasted the former heavyweight boxing champion for his nonchalant view on relationships.

Perez tweeted:

“You didn't feel guilty before cheating abi? - Hope you can accept that kind of loyalty from your woman.”

Childhealthhero also posted:

“🙄 So he has to cheat to know that he's loyal? I thought loyal men don't cheat atall.”

Lion Heart also posted:

“What happened to 'not cheating at all'?

Krystalion HQ posted:

“I totally disagree with this, it doesn't make sense to me in anyway honestly. Cheating and then feeling guilty is dumb 💯💯💯”

IamOwolabi slammed Joshua too:

“Joshua you dey craze, feeling guilty after cheating, why didn’t you feel bad and tell yourself the truth before you cheat 😂”

Char Les Kanyimo also posted:

“He gets hit in the head for a living. What exactly did you expect, all lights to be on?”

Joshua used to fans backlash

Anthony Joshua is no stranger to public scrutiny, and like many athletes and celebrities, his words often carry weight beyond what may be intended.

Daniel Dubois punches Anthony Joshua in the first round of their the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight at the Riyadh Season. Photo by Mark Robinson

Source: Getty Images

The backlash highlights a broader discussion about the responsibility of public figures on social media and the impact of their words on impressionable audiences.

While AJ has not responded to the criticism, the incident has reignited conversations about loyalty, relationships, and the blurred lines between humour and harmful messaging.

Whether it was a joke or not, one thing is clear: the internet is not letting this one slide quietly.

Source: Legit.ng