Portable vs Speed Darlington bout has ended with the Zazuu crooner dominating the first round, leaving his opponent dazed

The highly anticipated 'Chaos in the Rings' encounter was short-lived as Speed Darlington failed to show up for the second round

After a flurry of punches from Portable in the latter part of Round One, it appeared 'Akpi' sustained an injury on his right hand

Self-acclaimed King of the Streets, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has defeated his rival, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, in the bout tagged 'Chaos in the Rings'.

It was a fight to the finish at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos as Portable displayed incredible boxing skills and defeated his opponent by technical knockout.

The singers promised a fierce confrontation during their weigh-ins on Thursday, as they had a brief altercation before they were separated by bouncers.

Portable beats Speed Darlington in the Chaos in the Rings battle. Photo: portablebaeby.

Right after the incident, Portable showed off his boxing skills, with many concerned if his opponent could really face him on Friday night, per Blueprint.

Portable defeats Speed Darlington

The Zazuu crooner was incredible during the fight, beginning with a flurry of punches as soon as the bell for Round One sounded.

Like a seasoned boxer, Portable looked fierce, showcasing his impressive footwork to signal he meant business in the ring.

In the final seconds of the round, the Zeh Nation boss landed deft punches on his opponent as Akpi visibly looked dazed, but he was saved by the bell.

The Seredebe crooner could not return for Round 2, and the match referee signalled the end of the bout as Portable won by TKO.

Fans react as Portable defeats Speed Darlington

Meanwhile, fans have taken to X to react, with many not surprised about Portable's victory.

@Jamessucre2 said:

"Anyone who grew up in the ghetto like Portable did knew that Akpi had no chance against Portable. Even if Akpii like make Anthony Joshua train am, portable go still deal with am."

@Mbhwandies added:

"Portable is actually fast! U can’t take dat one from him. Akpi on the other hand was protecting his face all thru, portable no care."

@Fast_bright wrote:

"The organizers of the Portable vs. Speed Darlington, a.k.a Akpi fight, has shown that boxing can regain its prominence in Nigeria with proper management and publicity.

"Don't forget to support Efe Ajagba, who will be taking on Bakole , May 3, for a shot at the heavyweight title."

Portable has defeated Speed Darlington in the 'Chaos in the Rings' bout. Photo: speeddarlintv.

How Portable defeated Charles Okocha

Legit.ng earlier reported that this comes about 14 months after Portable emerged victorious in his celebrity boxing match against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on December 26, 2023.

The Heritage Boxing Entertainment-sanctioned fight kicked off past about 1 a.m. inside the events centre at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Following a heated online dispute over an alleged N40 million scam, sparked by Portable, who accused the actor of fraud, the two settled their feud in a boxing fight.

After a fierce bout, Portable emerged victorious, cementing his status as the rightful champion.

