Daniel Dubois defeated Anthony Joshua in the main event fight in front of a sold-out Wembley audience in London

The 27-year-old overcame his hard-hitting British counterpart with a knockout jab in round five of the highly anticipated bout

The victory extends Dubois' career record to 24 fights, with 22 victories and just two losses since his professional debut in 2017

Daniel Dubois secured a dominant victory in round five of the highly anticipated IBF World Heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The Riyadh Season-themed bout lived up to expectations as the 27-year-old Dubois immediately set the tone with a series of powerful jabs, signalling his clear intent from the outset.

Dubois started aggressively, landing a devastating right hook early in the fight that brought Joshua to his knees.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London. Image: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Known as "The Dynamite," Dubois knocked Joshua down twice more before the fourth round concluded.

Referee Steve Gray ultimately stopped the fight after Dubois landed two crushing right-hand blows, sending Joshua to the canvas.

This defeat marks the fourth loss in Joshua's career.

Anthony Joshua’s career record

According to data courtesy of ESPN, Joshua is a former two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion.

The 34-year-old first held these titles from March 2018 to July 2019. The British boxer later reclaimed the three belts with a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019.

Joshua's second unified title run lasted until September 2021, when he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He faced Usyk again in a rematch, which ended in another defeat.

Joshua would revive his title hopes with four victories on the trot including a devastating knockout against win against Francis Ngannou.

The 34-year-old won his first world title in April 2016 with a second-round knockout of Charles Martin.

Additionally, he was a gold medalist in the super heavyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics, representing Great Britain.

Adesanya predicts Joshua to win

Legit.ng earlier reported that UFC fighter Israel Adesanya staked huge cash on the heavyweight title fight between British boxers Joshua and Dubois.

The Last Stylebender backed Joshua to win the fight between the 10th and 12th rounds.

He shared a photo of him and Joshua and a screenshot of his stake, with a caption invoking a Yoruba deity, Ògún, the god of iron.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng