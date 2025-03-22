Boxing Legend and Former Heavyweight Champion George Foreman Dies at Age 76
Boxing heavyweight legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76, according to his family.
Known as Big George in the ring, the American built one of the most remarkable and enduring careers in the sport, winning Olympic gold in 1968 and claiming the world heavyweight title twice, 21 years apart - the second making him the oldest champion in history aged 45.
Details shortly...
