UniCredit CEO says prepared to wait on Commerzbank decision
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
UniCredit's chief executive said Wednesday he could wait until 2027 to determine whether a takeover of Germany's Commerzbank made sense for Italy's second-largest bank.
"At this point, patience is the most important point because we need to execute on our plan, get it done well," said UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel Wednesday.
Given longer-than-expected deadlines for the necessary authorisations, Orcel said he was prepared to "sit and see."
"And by the end of the period, which is 2027, determine whether this is good," he told a conference organised by Morgan Stanley in London.
Orcel's comments came nearly a week after the European Central Bank (ECB) gave the green light to the Italian bank raising its stake in its German rival to 29.9 percent.
Last week, Orcel said any decision over Commerzbank could come "well beyond the end of 2025."
Both Commerzbank and Berlin are against any takeover by UniCredit, which has been building up a stake in the German bank since September, fuelling market speculation that Orcel intended to push for an ambitious pan-European banking merger.
Asked about the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in Europe's banking sector, Orcel said Wednesday he was "less positive" than he was at the end of 2024, due to long lead times associated with such transactions.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.