Kazakhstan copper producer pauses some operations after deadly accidents
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Kazakhstan's largest copper producer Kazakhmys said Wednesday it was temporarily halting some of its operations due to the "growing number" of industrial accidents at its production facilities.
Eight people have died at the group's sites since February, seven of whom were killed when a cooper mine in the Central Asian country partially collapsed.
"Kazakhmys Group is temporarily suspending production at potentially hazardous sites and is reinforcing safety measures across the board," the company said in a statement.
It said it would carry out inspections at its sites and would only reopen them when once "all violations have been rectified".
Kazakhmys says it is the world's 20th largest producer of copper concentrate, a processed form of copper ore that has been refined to boost its cooper content.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last month ordered his government to take measures to rectify workplace safety, describing recent industrial accidents as "unacceptable" and accusing companies of not investing enough.
In October 2023, a fire at an ArcelorMittal mine in the Karaganda region killed 46 people in the worst mining disaster in Kazakhstan's history.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.