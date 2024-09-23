Anthony Joshua was spotted with his friend Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, a day after Daniel Dubois defeated him

For five rounds, AJ looked second fiddle as Dubois sent the former two-time champion to the canvas round after round

AJ was spotted in a call with DJ Cuppy as the Nigerian entertainer captured a moment from their video call

British boxer Anthony Joshua was spotted with popular Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy barely 24 hours after he was defeated in an IBF heavyweight title fight.

Daniel Dubois dominated AJ inside the packed Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, sending him to the canvas four times before a Round 5 stoppage.

His plans of becoming a three-time world champion were scuppered by the exciting 27-year-old Dubois, who proved too strong on the night.

Anthony Joshua lost his IBF title fight to Daniel Dubois. Photo: Richard Pelham.

AJ lacked coordination in the ring, and his opponent capitalised right from the start, scoring a knockdown in Round One.

Joshua went down the canvas again in Round Two, but the bell saved him in the third round after receiving another hook.

Euro Sport reports that Dubois made sure the bout was over in the fifth round when the reigning champion landed a heavy right on the Nigerian descent.

No way for another comeback as AJ lost in front of over 96,000 fans inside the famous Wembley Stadium in London.

DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua

Hours before the fight, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, sent her well wishes to her friend AJ. She wrote:

"Best of luck today, Anthony Joshua. God has your back every single step of the way. Oyaa let's goooooooo bother Femo."

She must have felt disappointment following AJ's loss after the boxer was humiliated during the massive title fight.

DJ Cuppy has now shared a clip of the moment she chatted with Joshua hours after the bout, admitting it was tough. She added the caption:

"Very tough day at the office, but we stay smiling. God's plan is always bigger.

Pundit suggests fixed AJ vs Dubois fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that a famous Nigerian boxing pundit, Bamidele Bakare, questioned Anthony Joshua's technique during the fight against Daniel Dubois, suggesting that the bout looked staged.

It was all over in the fifth, with the painstaking rebuild of his career suddenly in ruins.

After the fight, boxing commentator Bakare maintained that Joshua made proceedings look too easy, suggesting that the bout looked fixed.

