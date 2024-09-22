Anthony Joshua's loss to Daniel Dubois has continued to generate talking points, with boxing pundit Bamidele Bakare raising eyebrows

According to Bakare's analysis of the bout, the two-time former world heavyweight champion Joshua made the proceedings look too easy

AJ went down four times in what could be branded a one-sided affair before the 34-year-old was brutally knocked out in the fifth round

A famous Nigerian boxing pundit, Bamidele Bakare, has questioned Anthony Joshua's technique during the fight against Daniel Dubois, suggesting that the bout looked staged.

Dubois dominated AJ throughout the encounter, knocking down the Watford-born boxer four times before a brutal KO in Round 5.

The IBF title holder Dubois dropped AJ in the opening round, having landed a huge right as the referee delivered a standing eight count.

Dubois dominate AJ

An exciting Dubois continued to shatter the pre-fight predictions as he ripped apart his opponent inside the packed Wembley Stadium.

AJ was dealt another heavy blow in Round 2, but the 34-year-old managed to wriggle his way, and then he crashed again in the third round.

Money Control reports that the former two-time world heavyweight champion could barely stand at the end of the fourth, after going down again with two minutes remaining.

It was all over in the fifth, with the painstaking rebuild of his career suddenly in ruins.

After the fight, boxing commentator Bakare maintained that Joshua made proceedings look too easy, suggesting that the bout looked fixed. Bakare told Legit.ng:

"It seemed like a fixed match, and Dubois didn’t get the memo, so he boxed properly. AJ had a poor defence, no attack; he was backing off throughout, grappling, etc

"How can he have a half-guard throughout? Opening up to clean shoots from Dubois throughout. Poor measurement of Dubois's reach.

"Like 3 knockdowns, twice saved by the bell and a knockout. He got him, and as an experienced boxer, you should know that his only defence was counterpunching, yet he walked into it without defence twice, and the softer one dropped him."

Adesanya loses stake on Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that UFC fighter Israel Adesanya staked $10,000 on his prediction that Joshua would win the fight.

Adesanya backed compatriot Joshua to win the fight between the 10th and 12th rounds.

He shared a photo of him and Joshua and a screenshot of his stake, while his caption is one that invokes a Yoruba deity, Ògún, the god of iron, to settle the beef in the fight.

