Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit grew up on a family wine and olive estate in the Western Cape's Riebeek Valley

The du Toit family has owned Kloovenburg Wine and Olive Estate since 1956, building it into one of the Swartland region's most respected destinations

A wine label on the estate honours du Toit and his three brothers, who stomped grapes barefoot as boys to help their father in the cellar

Long before Pieter-Steph du Toit became a two-time Rugby World Cup winner and a World Rugby Player of the Year, he was a young boy working alongside his brothers on a family farm in South Africa's Western Cape province.

The estate is called Kloovenburg Wine and Olive Estate, set within the Riebeek Valley near the slopes of Kasteelberg mountain in the Swartland region.

Springbok star Pieter-Steph Du Toit’s grew up on a family farm. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The property has been in the du Toit family since 1956, and Pieter-Steph's father grew it over the decades into a well-regarded destination for wine and olive lovers. The farm now offers vineyard walks, olive tastings, hiking trails, and sweeping views across the valley.

The story behind the "Eight Feet" label

One of the estate's most talked-about features is the origin of its "Eight Feet" wine label. The name comes from a childhood memory: Pieter-Steph and his three brothers, Johan, Anton and Daniël, used to help their father in the cellar by stomping grapes barefoot. The four boys, eight feet between them, gave the label both its name and its heart.

The tasting room carries that same personal warmth, with photographs of the du Toit family displayed alongside rugby memorabilia from Pieter-Steph's career. A deck overlooking the valley gives visitors a place to enjoy a glass of estate wine while taking in the mountain scenery.

A Look at the Springbok star's private life

The flanker, widely known by the nickname PTSD among rugby fans, recently gave supporters an uncommon glimpse into the life he leads away from professional rugby, drawing warm responses online. For a player who carries one of the most fearsome reputations in world rugby, the images of a quiet family farm offer a striking contrast.

Du Toit has been a cornerstone of the Springbok setup that claimed back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles, yet the roots that shaped him remain firmly planted in the Riebeek Valley. Kloovenburg stands as a reminder that behind the trophies and the accolades is a man formed by family, farming, and the Western Cape landscape he calls home.

Inside JJ Okocha’s businesses

Legit.ng previously reported Austin Jay-Jay Okocha’s businesses, which spanned from restaurants to real estate and a glowing media career.

One of Africa’s most respected footballers has diversified his life into various businesses since hanging up his boots nearly two decades ago.

Source: Legit.ng