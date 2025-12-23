Bonny Island Marathon 2025 featured elite male and female races, indigenous categories, and teen divisions, all competing for a shared prize pool

Gang James Boyi of Plateau State delivered a commanding performance to finish first in 45 minutes, 24 seconds, earning the top prize of ₦750,000

A 20-year-old Grace Danlami dominated the women's category, crossing the finish line at a time of 55:16, matching the men’s top prize

The 8th edition of the Bonny Island Marathon, held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, concluded with strong performances across elite, youth, indigenous, and community categories, reinforcing the event’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most inclusive road races.

Hosted in Bonny Island, Rivers State, the marathon attracted runners across Nigeria and beyond, blending competitive excellence with community participation and youth development.

The event featured elite male and female races, indigenous categories, and teen divisions, all competing for a shared prize pool of ₦5 million.

Gang James Boyi delivered a commanding performance to finish first at the Bonny Island Marathon 2025. Owen Shedrack.

Source: UGC

Plateau State athletes shine at Bonny Island Marathon

In the elite men’s race, Gang James Boyi, a 19-year-old athlete from Plateau State, delivered a commanding performance to finish first in 45 minutes, 24 seconds, earning the top prize of ₦750,000.

He was closely followed by Wadata Barau of Bauchi State, who clocked 49:03, while Nkeki Maina Yakubu from Borno State secured third place with a time of 49:26.

The elite women’s category saw Goar Grace Danlami, aged 20 and also from Plateau State, dominate the field with a winning time of 55:16, matching the men’s top prize of ₦750,000. She was trailed by Elias Jecinta (Kogi State) and Esther Chigozirim Ogbuga (Imo State), who placed second and third, respectively.

Beyond elite competition, youth participation remained a defining highlight. In the teen male category, Joshua Pam (15) from Plateau State claimed first place, while Ozuomba Abigail (15) from Rivers State topped the teen female division. Other podium finishers included Emeka Miracle Ahanna, Tamunosa Pepple, Miracle Richard Afangideh, and Ezekiel Hart Praise, reflecting wide geographic representation.

Indigenous runners were also recognised, with Nengi Wilcox winning the indigenous men’s category and Banigo Racheal Isaac emerging victorious in the indigenous women’s race.

Organisers described the 2025 edition as a significant step forward in strengthening grassroots athletics, promoting wellness, and positioning Bonny Island as a viable destination for sports tourism, especially with the opening of the Bonny-Bodo road linking mainland Rivers State and the Island community.

With consistent youth participation and expanding national reach, the Bonny Island Marathon continues to evolve beyond a race into a platform for talent discovery and community development, per Africa Sport.

Also present at the prize-giving ceremony was the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, who presented medals to the elite female winners.

Goar Grace Danlami finished the Bonny Island Marathon with a winning time of 55:16 in the women's category. Photo: Owen Shedrack.

Source: UGC

In her remarks, she commended the organising team for sustaining the marathon initiative, as it was satisfactory. She re-emphasised her commitment and institutional support for initiatives that would not only advance the commitment, but the State and country at large, while also calling on all relevant stakeholders, including partners, to continue supporting the marathon.

Man treks from Port Harcourt to Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Promise Wosu Junior, issued a challenge to the public as he announced his willingness to embark on a solo trek from Port Harcourt to Lekki, Lagos, in five days.

Promise embarked on a solo trek marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt to attempt a Guinness World Record.

Source: Legit.ng