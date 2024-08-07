Tobi Amusan began her Paris 2024 Olympics campaign yesterday with a win in her first race

Amusan progressed to the women’s 100 metres hurdles semifinal after finishing first in the heat

She is confident of a podium finish and has given Nigerians something to hope for in the final days

Tobi Amusan featured for the first time at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics and kicked off her campaign with a win in her first race at the Summer Games.

Amusan qualified for the semifinal of the women's 100-metre hurdle after finishing first in the quarter-final heat ahead of America’s Aleysha Johnson and Jamaica’s Janeek Brown.

Tobi Amusan during the Paris 2024 Olympics 100m hurdles heat. Photo by Sam Barnes.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Punch, the world record holder, who ran a time of 12.48 seconds, will participate in the semifinal on Friday and the final (if she qualifies) on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Games.

Amusan reacts after first win

After winning her first race at the tournament, the Nigerian athlete spoke to Making of Champions, expressing optimism and confidence that she will secure a podium finish.

“God is great, my third Olympics. My goal is to come out here and kill each round. I think I did a pretty decent job, and my coach is going to be mad as usual, ‘I told you to run through the line,’ but I just felt like we had three rounds, and I need to know where I am, taking it easy and see how far I can go when I press,” she described her race.

She admitted she is not under pressure because she is the world record holder, and even though it comes with it, she goes into every race like an underdog. She added that participating in her third Olympics gives her the feeling it’s her season.

“The first time I came as an Olympian, I was like 18/19, the second time, I think I was a little bit experienced and didn’t get on the podium, but this time, I think it’s my season,” she concluded.

Team Nigeria show off stylish outfits

Legit.ng reported that Team Nigeria showed off stylish outfits during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which was held along the Seine River.

The team were styled by Actively Black in white native attire, with flagbearer Tobi Amusan and captain Anuoluwapo Opeyori donning a matching outfit.

Source: Legit.ng