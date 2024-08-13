The Nigerian women's basketball team experienced an Olympic tournament that will go down in the record books

The African basketball powerhouse qualified from their group with historic victories against Australia and Canada

Coach of the team, Rena Wakama, has named her favourite moment from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Nigeria's women's basketball team made history at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, breaking new ground for the continent.

D’Tigress achieved their first Olympic victory in 20 years with a remarkable 75-62 win against Australia in their opening group game.

Head coach of Team Nigeria, Rena Wakama, reacts during the Women's basketball quarterfinal game against Team United States at the Bercy Arena on August 07, 2024. Image: Gregory Shamus.

Source: Getty Images

Under the leadership of Coach Rena Wakama, the team proved their initial success was no fluke by securing another historic victory, 79-70 against Canada, which earned them a spot in the knockout phase for the first time ever.

Though their impressive journey came to an end with an 88-74 quarterfinal loss to the United States, the team’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary.

In the wake of their groundbreaking Olympic run, Coach Rena has shared her favourite moment from the Paris Games.

D’Tigress coach names favour Olympic moment

In an interview with Afro Ballers, the 32-year-old expressed her excitement about the historic achievement with the Nigerian team.

When asked about her favourite moment from the tournament, the 2023 AfroBasket-winning coach shared:

“The first win. When we jumped on Australia, I was like, these girls are here. The girls came to play; there was no fear in their hearts, and I knew we were going to win that game.”

On a personal note, Wakama also made history by being named Coach of the Tournament, as reported by FIBA.

She is the first coach of the Nigerian National Female Basketball Team to win the women’s AfroBasket title since its inception in 1966.

Wakama reacts to D'Tigress' Olympic run

Legit.ng in another report detailed that D'Tigress head coach Wakama has reacted to Nigeria's exit from the Women's basketball event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Wakama appeared slightly disappointed to have been eliminated; she sent a message to Nigerians about the team's future.

Nigerians are proud of their efforts, and even though none of the country’s contingents for the Summer Games have won a medal, they appreciate those who have made an impact.

Source: Legit.ng