Nigerian athletes continue to make history at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games track events

18-year-old Samuel Ogazi recently eclipsed a longstanding record in the men's 400-metre category

The young sprinter joins Favour Ofili among others on the list of Nigerian athletes to have set records at the Paris showpiece

Nigerian athletes continue to dazzle at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The athletics events have lit up the scenes at the showpiece, with several Nigerians setting new national records.

While Favour Ofili has already equalled a longstanding 200-metre record in her category, young Samuel Ogazi has also made his mark.

Nigeria's Samuel Ogazi during in the men's 400m semi-final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Image: Anne-Christine Poujoulat.

Source: Getty Images

The 18-year-old has become the first Nigerian in recent history to qualify for the 400-metre final at the Olympic Games.

Samuel Ogazi makes history

According to data courtesy of media outlet, Making of Champions, the young sprinter has become the first Nigerian athlete in 36 years, since the legendary Innocent Egbunike, to qualify for the 400m final at the Olympic Games.

Ogazi delivered an impressive performance in the semifinals, recording a new personal best of 44.41 seconds to finish third in Heat 3, securing his place in the final.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith won the heat with a time of 44.07 seconds, while Michael Norman took the second automatic spot with 44.26 seconds. Despite these strong competitors, Ogazi's third-place finish was enough to advance him to the final.

As he prepares to compete against elite runners such as Christopher Bailey of the United States and Great Britain's Mark Hudson-Smith, Ogazi will be aiming for Nigeria's first-ever medal in the men’s 400 meters at the Olympic Games.

According to data courtesy of Olympedia.com, a podium finish for Ogazi would be a historic achievement for Nigeria in this category.

