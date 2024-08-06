Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro and Prestina Oshonogor have all qualified for the Women's Long Jump final at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics

Brume was in danger of missing out after falling to 9th place, but she came big on her final attempt to qualify for the final

Of the 12 finalists in this highly competitive category, three of them are Nigerians, as the Africans keep their medal hopes alive

For the first time in history, three Nigerian women have qualified for the final of the Women's Long Jump at the Olympics.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian ladies had a fantastic outing as they cruised through to the final of the event.

Despite falling to 9th place, Ese Brumer pulled off an incredible leap of 6.76 to pick up a ticket to the ultimate round.

Ese Brume has qualified for the Women's Long Jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Mattia Ozbot.

Ruth Usoro's best was 6.68m, while Prestina Ochonogor had 6.65m, as Team Nigeria made another history in this year's Olympics.

The three athletes will compete in the finals on Thursday, August, against contenders from Germany, the USA, France, Italy, and Romania.

Sports 247 reports that Ese is one of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls at the Olympics as the long jumper has kept her consistency in the circuit to stay among the top three in her event in the last four years.

Ofili qualifies for Women's 200m

Meanwhile, Favour Ofili moved one step closer to realising her Olympic dream after another wonderful run saw her qualify for the women's 200m final.

The Nigerian clocked 22.05 to clinch second place in the first semi-final and earn one of the automatic spots in the final.

The heat was won by new Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred, who ran 21.97 seconds.

Tobi Aausan set for medal quest in Paris

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the Women's 100mH, is set to begin her quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old heads into her third Olympics as one of the favourites after setting a world record of 12.12s in the semi-finals of the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

Amusan will step out on Wednesday morning, August 7, during the first round of the Women's 100mH.

