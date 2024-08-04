When Will Tobi Amusan Begin Her Quest for Medal at Paris 2024 Olympics?

Tobi Amusan is one of the favourites to win gold in the Women's 100m Hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Nigerian athlete is making her third appearance at the Olympics after she competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020

All eyes will be on the Women's 100mH as she is the world record holder after setting a time of 12.12s in 2022

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the Women's 100mH, is set to begin her quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old heads into her third Olympics as one of the favourites after setting a world record of 12.12s in the semifinals of the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

BBC reports that she ran even faster in the final - but her 12.06 was ruled ineligible by an illegal tailwind.

Tobi Amusan is set to begin her quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Craig Mercer.

Source: Getty Images

Amusan reached the semifinals of the Summer Games in Rio 2016 and finished fourth in Tokyo in 2020.

Tobi Amusan's records

She is also a two-time world championship finalist, finishing fourth in 2019 and sixth in 2023.

The Nigerian athlete is a three-time African Games gold medallist (2015, 2019, 2024), two-time African champion (2015, 2022) and two-time Commonwealth Games champion (2018, 2022).

Tobi Amusan at the Paris 2024 Olympics

She was named Nigeria's flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony which took take place at La Grande Seine on July 26.

Amusan will appear on Wednesday morning, August 7, during the first round of the Women's 100mH.

The Heats are scheduled to begin at 9.15 am Nigerian time and will be live on SuperSports and StarTimes.

D'Tigress make history in Paris

Legit.ng earlier reported that D'Tigress have qualified for their first-ever quarterfinal at the Olympic Games following their win over world No.5 ranked team Canada on Sunday.

The Nigerian Women's basketball team pulled off a thrilling performance, coming from behind to win the intense encounter 75-54.

D'Tigress arrived for the Summer Games as the lowest-ranked team(12th), but they have beaten world number 3 and world number 5 to make it into the last eight of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng